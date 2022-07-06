scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
Ahmedabad: School van driver held for molesting 4-year-old girl

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 6, 2022 4:53:23 am
The accused driver, who is in his twenties, was arrested on Tuesday,” police said.

A school van driver was arrested in Ahmedabad for allegedly molesting a four-year-old girl who used to take the vehicle daily.

According to police, an FIR under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was lodged against the accused on Monday night after the child’s parents filed a complaint.

“As per the child’s mother who is the complainant in this case, the school management informed the parents recently that their child had been upset and quiet in school. Then the mother prodded the child who revealed that her school van driver did ‘bad things’ to her while she was sitting in the vehicle,” a senior police officer said.

“We have conducted medical examination of the child and a case was lodged on Monday night. The accused driver, who is in his twenties, was arrested on Tuesday,” the officer added.

