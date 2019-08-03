Ahmedabad: School teacher dies in car accident, 7 others injured

One person died and five others were injured, all school teachers, in an accident in Palanpur of Banaskantha on Thursday.

According to police, the accident occurred on Thursday afternoon when a speeding Bolero SUV collided with another car at a roundabout near Kushkal Patiya village in Palanpur. Police said that heavy rains might have affected the visibility on the road, which led to the accident.

The deceased has been identified as 47-year-old Sharda Kharadi, a native of Bhiloda village in Sabarkantha. According to police, Sharda was employed as a teacher in a government school in Deesa of Banaskantha. She was on her way to home from the school when the accident occurred.

“Six school teachers were travelling in a car when it met with an accident. A total of eight persons received injuries, among whom six were teachers. They were rushed to Palanpur Civil Hospital where doctors declared Sharda as brought dead. The rest have sustained minor injuries,” said a police official in Palanpur.