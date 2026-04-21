Ahmedabad: Class 8 student suffers eye injury after being struck with compass by another student

The injured student was taken to LG Hospital in Maninagar where doctors referred him to M&J Institute of Ophthalmology. (Photo generated using AI)

A class 8 student of a municipal primary school in Narol area of Ahmedabad suffered severe injury in his right eye after being struck by another student with a compass (drawing instrument) in the midst of an argument on Monday, police said Tuesday.

The student underwent a surgery at M&J Institute of Ophthalmology of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on Monday.

The incident took place in the lobby of the school. The injured student was taken to LG Hospital in Maninagar where doctors referred him to M&J Institute of Ophthalmology.

Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr Umang Mishra told The Indian Express, “The boy suffered a globe rupture, essentially a corneal tear. According to his parents, it was caused by the point of a compass. He underwent surgery for corneal repair where sutures were placed to close the wound. He was discharged on April 21. We will know about the state of his vision only after a week.”