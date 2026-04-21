Ahmedabad: Class 8 student suffers eye injury after being struck with compass by another student

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A class 8 student of a municipal primary school in Narol area of Ahmedabad suffered severe injury in his right eye after being struck by another student with a compass (drawing instrument) in the midst of an argument on Monday, police said Tuesday.
The student underwent a surgery at M&J Institute of Ophthalmology of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on Monday.
The incident took place in the lobby of the school. The injured student was taken to LG Hospital in Maninagar where doctors referred him to M&J Institute of Ophthalmology.
Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr Umang Mishra told The Indian Express, “The boy suffered a globe rupture, essentially a corneal tear. According to his parents, it was caused by the point of a compass. He underwent surgery for corneal repair where sutures were placed to close the wound. He was discharged on April 21. We will know about the state of his vision only after a week.”
An FIR in this matter was filed at Narol police station on the basis of a complaint by the father of the injured student. According to the FIR, two Class 8 students were fighting and the victim tried to pull them apart. Getting angered, the juvenile in conflict with law struck him with a compass.
Police Inspector J B Agrawat said, “We will file a report with the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) which will take further action in the matter.”
Ahmedabad Municipal School Board Administrative Officer L D Desai told The Indian Express that the assistant administrative officer of the concerned zone was asked to conduct an enquiry into the matter.
“The incident took place on April 20 after the Social Science annual exam. Two students of Class VIII from different sections had an argument on some issue in the first floor lobby. This turned into a scuffle,” Desai said.
The upper primary school (Class VI to VIII) running in the morning shift has around 1,000 students.
Desai added that counselling sessions will be arranged for students during the new academic session starting June 2026.
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