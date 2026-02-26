Ahmedabad school stabbing death: Juvenile under probe moves HC, state says he was ‘rusticated’ by school, can’t take exams

Nearly six months after the stabbing incident in a school in Ahmedabad that allegedly led to the death of a Class X student, the Gujarat High Court has said that the Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) “still requires counselling”.

The child had moved the High Court seeking regular bail from the observation home seeking directions to be allowed to appear for the annual examination of his grade or for the school to conduct his examinations, which began on February 17, in the observation home.

However, the court considered the response of the Assistant Public Prosecutor that the school had already rusticated the student and therefore, he was no longer on the school roll.

Earlier, in an oral order on February 13, the High Court noted the report submitted by the Police Inspector of Ahmedabad Crime Branch and a statement of the Principal of the school. The court noted the submissions of the Assistant Public Prosecutor that as per a letter dated August 27, 2025, the school had intimated the child that he has been rusticated from the school with effect from the same date.

The court also noted a second letter dated October 31, annexed with the report, which was addressed to the father of the CCL in reply to a letter written by the father, requesting that the examinations be conducted in the Juvenile Child Home. The court order noted that the letter had stated that “the examinations of the child in conflict with law cannot be conducted by the school as he has been rusticated”.

The court also noted that despite the “effort made by the school to deliver the said letter, it could not be handed over (to the CCL’s father), since no one was available at his residence. Resultantly, the school has already issued a School Leaving Certificate, and thus, the child in conflict with law is no longer on the school’s roll.”

The court also noted a report of the Probation Officer of Ahmedabad, which informed the court that the counselling (of the CCL) is underway in the observation home. The court order states, “Under these circumstances, the request made by the learned advocate for the applicant that he be allowed to appear in the examinations ensuing from February 17, 2026 cannot be… (acceded to), more particularly in view of the fact that he has already been rusticated from the school…”

In an oral order on February 23, the High Court sought the counselling report of the CCL in a sealed cover after noting that in the report submitted by the Observation Home, it had been stated that the CCL had “once run away from the Observation Home” and was brought back.

“The child still requires counselling… In view of the same, the matter is adjourned to March 30, 2026. The counselling report shall be submitted in a sealed cover on or before March 24, 2026,” the court said.

The stabbing incident took place at the school on August 19 and the Class 10 student of the school in Khokhra area of Ahmedabad died of injuries in a hospital a day later.