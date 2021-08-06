Ahmedabad school authorities to approach Amit Shah after another threat to cancel exam

The management of Ahmedabad-based Anand Niketan School has now approached, Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his intervention in the case of an anonymous person sending threatening emails to the school management and uploading morphed indecent pictures of girl students, allegedly as a tactic to make the management cancel school exams and online classes.

According to police, on Wednesday, an unknown phone number had entered the school’s WhatsApp group and had posted a morphed indecent picture of a girl student, demanding the cancellation of class 12 first term exam. The picture was then deleted by the admin of the group within minutes of posting it in the group, after which the school management which was apprised about the development approached the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell.

According to police, the Wednesday incident is in continuation to the series of threatening emails sent by either one or multiple anonymous persons, asking the school management to cancel the exams. The first such threat was made on September 9, 2020 via an email where the sender threatened to “leak” morphed pictures of the school’s girl students if mid-term exams were not cancelled.

The school management then cancelled the mid-term exams for classes 8 to 12 in mid-September. An FIR was subsequently lodged at Ahmedabad Cyber crime police station against unidentified persons.

Then another mail was sent on December 6, 2020. Then on March 31, 2021, an anonymous person entered an online zoom class session of class 12 students and allegedly posted online links containing morphed pictures of the girl students, demanding cancellation of online classes.

All these three incidents were being probed by the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell, as part of the same FIR as police believes a single culprit is behind the acts.

After the fourth such incident, the school management finally decided to bring in Shah.

“After approaching the Chief Minister, State Home Minister we thought we should approach Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting him to look into the matter. We have e-mailed the documents to his office as well as sent through a registered post requesting him that we need your help,” the school principal Binu Thomas told The Indian Express.

Confirming the Wednesday incident, Principal Thomas said, “We immediately informed the cyber crime police, this is the only thing we can do, approach the police and complain against the incident. This time, we are not going to bow down to the demands.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Amit Vasava, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell said, “The WhatsApp group was not hacked but an unknown number was added and given access by someone. We have attached Wednesday incident to the same FIR as we believe it to be the act of the same accused. We are collaborating with private agencies in Gujarat as well as in India and foreign countries to crack this case.”