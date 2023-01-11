Ahmedabad saw 14% rise in road accidents in 2022: Senior cop at launch of traffic safety week

Ahmedabad city saw a 14 per cent rise in road accidents in 2022 as compared to the previous year, showed a data shared by Additional commissioner of Police (Traffic) N N Chaudhary on Wednesday.

Launching the road safety week from the Ahmedabad One Mall at Vastrapur, Chaudhary said that in 2022, the city saw 1,447 cases of road accidents in which 462 persons were killed in the 443 fatal accidents. In 2021, there were 1,231 road accidents in which 403 persons had died.

“Keeping in mind the increasing number of road accidents, the traffic safety week is being organised to spread awareness and decrease cases of road accidents,” Chaudhary told mediapersons.

Sessions will be organised during the week to spread awareness among truck drivers, state transport bus drivers, city transport bus drivers and autorickshaw drivers. He added that there will also be interactions with schoolchildren on traffic safety.

Ahmedabad Road Transport Officer Ruturaj Desai said, “Most of the fatal accidents involve two-wheeler riders, especially those who do not wear helmets. All accidents happen because people do not follow traffic rules like wearing helmets, seat belts etc. Maximum number of calls received at the 108 emergency are for road accidents.”