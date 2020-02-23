Ahmedabad: Sabarmati Ashram decks up even as uncertainty looms over Trump visit

A stage on the premises of Gandhi Ashram decked with decorations, in Ahmedabad on Saturday. A banner of the Prime Minister, the US President and the First Lady is also displayed. (Photo: Sohini Ghosh) A stage on the premises of Gandhi Ashram decked with decorations, in Ahmedabad on Saturday. A banner of the Prime Minister, the US President and the First Lady is also displayed. (Photo: Sohini Ghosh)

Even as Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that it would be the decision of The White House on whether the US President Donald Trump will visit the Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram, the Ashram authorities went ahead, readying the premise to welcome the first couple of the United States.

A top official in the Ahmedabad police department told this paper that the security detail had been planned factoring in a 30-minute visit to the Sabarmati Ashram. “In case they (the Trumps) decide not to visit the ashram, the road show will be advanced by 30 minutes accordingly,” said the officer.

The part of the Sabarmati Ashram that leads out to the Riverfront, now has a makeshift stage, where the state heads and the First Lady may make a stop, if they do visit the Ashram. In less than a week, a temporary structure of a green-room has been set up. Across the Sabarmati river on the east bank a huge poster with the Trumps and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been installed that is visible from the Ashram.

As of Saturday, a fresh coat of paint, starting from the Dandi bridge to the Ashram, as well as cleaned up walls of the Ashram were visible. Banners on either side of the main gate of the Ashram by ‘Gandhi Ashram Bachao Samiti’, who had protested against the plan of restructuring and reconsolidation of the Gandhi Ashram were removed.

Security cover has been made stricter with the Ashram premises as well as outside teeming with police personnel and their vehicles. As of Saturday, cameras were not being permitted inside the premise.

Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust (SAPMT) trustee Kartikeya Sarabhai said they have not received any communication on the state heads’ itinerary but if they do visit the Ashram, the itinerary will include a visit to the Hridaykunj followed by a walk to the stage opening on to the Riverfront.

Notably, despite the heavy security, National Congress Party (NCP) general secretary Shankersinh Vaghela addressed a press conference outside the Ashram where he had visited to pay respects, on the occasion of the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s wife Kasturba Gandhi. Questioning President Trump’s visit and the government’s priorities, Vaghela said, “I want to ask who invited President Trump and why? The Donald Trump Nagrik Abhivadan Samiti – who are in this committee and how were they selected ? What are you hiding?… You (the government) do not have the right to spend the tax citizens pay this way… Are you a campaigner for Trump? This is not your money but ours, the public’s money that you are spending.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.