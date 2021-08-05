Ahmedabad: Rs 584-crore sports complex gets finance ministry approval

A community sports centre with a multipurpose hall, six badminton courts, six table tennis courts, six carrom tables, nine chess courts, 10 tables for snooker and billiards will be open to the citizens of Ahmedabad.

The upcoming international sports complex at Naranpura in Ahmedabad to be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 584 crore was granted administrative approval from the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, on Tuesday.

The approval to provide finance for the complex that will be developed on 79,500 square metres (around 19.65 acres) of land behind Vardan Tower has come with certain conditions — the complex will be available to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Sports Authority of India (SAI) free of cost, with the Ministry of Sports having the first right of use.

The grant-in-aid will be released by the Department of Sports to the state government from where the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) will receive it.

Any expenditure over and above the sanctioned project cost shall be borne by the AMC and the state government where SAI may run a Centre of Excellence in this Sports Complex.

For the release of first installment of the grant, the AMC will have to submit a certificate that all required clearances have been obtained and possession of land has been taken for immediate execution of the project, along with a copy of award letter issued to the construction agency, stated a statement issued by the AMC on Wednesday.

On July 5, The Indian Express reported that the design of the complex to be built by the AMC and SAI has been prepared by city-based architect firm Sachin Gandhi and Associates.

This sports complex can organise international and national events along with promoting community sports to make it more viable and usable, the AMC stated. The complex, which will have a parking facility of 800 two-wheelers and 850 four-wheelers, an aquatic complex consisting of FINA (Fédération Internationale de Natation)-approved competition size swimming pool as well as diving pool that can also conduct water polo events with a spectator capacity of 1,500.

A community sports centre with a multipurpose hall, six badminton courts, six table tennis courts, six carrom tables, nine chess courts, 10 tables for snooker and billiards will be open to the citizens of Ahmedabad.

The Centre for Sports Excellence will have a capacity to accommodate either two basketball courts and two volleyball courts or eight badminton courts at a time. It will also have one multi-sports hall to hold either four taekwondo courts or four kabaddi courts or four wrestling or 12 table tennis matches at any time.

It will also have one ‘Sports Science and Fitness Centre’ along with lounges for players. This centre shall also have rooms to accommodate 300 sports persons apart from a dining hall for 150.

An ‘Indoor Multi Sports Arena’ for organising multiple international sports events with a spectator capacity of 5,200 persons, ‘Fit India Zone’ and an ‘Outdoor Sports Area’ with six tennis courts, one basketball court and one volleyball court will also be developed.