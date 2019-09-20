Ahmedabad: Rs 4 lakh each to kin of 5 family members who died in septic well

Two days after five members of a family died after falling into a makeshift septic well in a village in Patan, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

On Tuesday evening, five members of a family in Gujarwada village under Sami Taluka of Patan, died due to asphyxiation, after falling into a makeshift septic well beside the washroom of their house. The incident occurred when a 40-year-old woman of the family accidentally fell into the 20-foot deep well and four other members jumped into it in a bid to save her. According to police, all five died inhaling poisonous gases.

A statement from the CM’s office read, “An ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each is granted to the deceased of Gujarwada village from the CM’s relief fund.”