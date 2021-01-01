Ahmedabad: Gold worth Rs 1.78 cr looted from men of courier firms outside Air Force Hq

The police said the duo was assaulted around 3.25 am on December 31 near the Air Force Headquarters' main gate in Meghaninagar.

Gold worth Rs 1.78 crore was looted from two persons associated with courier companies by three assailants near the Air Force Headquarters in Ahmedabad in the wee hours of Thursday. Police have no leads in the case yet.

According to the police, Vidhyadhar Sharma, a resident of Sardarnagar in Ahmedabad, and Jagdish Prasad Chaudhary, both associated with two courier companies, were assaulted around 03:25 am on December 31 near the Air Force Headquarters’ main gate in Meghaninagar while they were on their way to Air Cargo Complex near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport in Ahmedabad. The two victims were on a motorcycle, with 27 parcels of gold and gold ornaments worth Rs 1.78 crore, when they were waylaid by the three assailants and attacked with wooden sticks.

Sharma is a partner in Jai Mataji Logistics courier company while Chaudhary works in Bright Logistics Courier Company.

According to Chaudhary, they had started their journey around 3:10 am. “Jagdish had arrived at the SVPI airport after midnight on December 31 and I had gone to pick him up. He stayed at my place in Sardarnagar for half an hour where we counted the 27 parcels and then set off around 03:10 am for the Air Cargo complex as we had to send the courier through a Spice Jet flight to Delhi at 6 am. As we were riding on the motorcycle, three unknown men stopped our bike around 100 metres from the Air Force HQ gate and started assaulting us with sticks. I and Chaudhary fell from the motorcycle and they then snatched our bags. We have received fractures in our hands due to the attack. The perpetrators appeared to be in their thirties and had handkerchiefs on their faces,” said Sharma in his complaint.

Police have booked a case against three unknown persons under the Indian Penal Code sections 394 (causing hurt while committing robbery), 325 (causing grievous hurt) and 324 (causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons).

“We have made multiple teams to hunt for the accused, we will soon catch the culprits,” said a police officer at Meghaninagar police station.