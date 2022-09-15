Ahmedabad: Road caves in, takes in AMC’s garbage truck

Cave-ins have started to re-emerge in Ahmedabad city after another spell of rain this week.

The 92nd cave-in this season was reported in the city’s Sarkhej ward Wednesday afternoon. The rear part of a garbage truck of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) sank into the huge cave-in near Hotel Savera in the Juhapura area.

“The cave-in is on the main drainage trunk pipeline of 2000 mm. Superficially, it looks like a breakdown that will be only confirmed after the preliminary assessment work which will commence tonight,” AMC additional city engineer Falgun Mistri told The Indian Express. The area was barricaded after the truck was pulled out using a crane. The municipal authorities stated that the repair work would commence Wednesday night.

This was the 92nd cave-in to have been reported from across the city after July 10. Of the 92 cave-ins, AMC claims to have repaired 84 while work on eight is still under progress. The AMC has received a lot of flak, especially on social media, as a number of cave-ins have been continuously reported, in addition to pothole-ridden roads in the city this monsoon season. The previous major cave-in was reported in July along the Metro-elevated corridor in Vastral that was recorded on camera by local residents. In another one reported in the Shahibaug area, an entire car sank.