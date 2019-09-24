Ahmedabad: Ro-Ro ferry service suspended due to silt in overflowing Narmada

Due to “heavy and unexpected siltation” caused by overflowing Narmada river, the Ghogha-Dahej Ro-Ro ferry service in the Gulf of Khambhat in Gujarat has been suspended for at least a week.

Advertising

In a statement issued by the Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) which is responsible to dredge the navigation channels at Ghogha and Dahej for smooth ferry operations, four to six lakh cusecs of water discharged from the Narmada dam has “resulted in heavy and unexpected siltation in the navigation channel at Dahej Ro-Ro terminal. ”The water level at this terminal has decreased to just one metre which is “not safe for ferry operations,” the statement from GMB added. At least three to five metres draft is needed for smooth operations.

“Considering this unforeseen heavy siltation and safety of passengers and vehicles, the operator is advised to stop the Ro-Pax service till further intimation from GMB,” the statement added. GMB is expected to carry out the next maintenance dredging campaign from first week of October 2019 to remove the deposited silt.

GMB stated that it is also exploring a possibility of an “alternate” navigation channel at Dahej to help commence the service at the earliest. The nodal arm of the state government has also approached the ocean engineering department of IIT-Chennai for technical advice on the issue. Till August 2019, more than 3.31 lakh passengers and 70,000 vehicles have utilised the service which have broken down or suspended at least three times due to lack of dredging in the navigation channel.