Ahmedabad restaurants install kitchen CCTVs but no live feeds for diners

Several Ahmedabad restaurants have installed CCTV cameras in their kitchens after an advisory from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in August to maintain hygiene standards. However, diners will not have access to live kitchen feeds as business owners are not prepared to let customers view the cooking process directly.

The AMC food department issued the advisory to over 11,000 restaurants across the city following a crackdown aimed at ensuring safe, fresh, and hygienic food service. Of these, 4,000 units have complied by installing cameras, according to Dr Tejas Shah, Additional Medical Officer of Health, AMC.

“We did a survey in September to see how many have installed and how many already had CCTV cameras. It is an advisory, so we cannot force them to install the cameras; it is encouraging that so many restaurants and food joints have this facility for their customers,” Dr Shah told The Indian Express.