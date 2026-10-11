Ahmedabad restaurants install kitchen CCTVs but no live feeds for diners

Several Ahmedabad restaurants have installed CCTV cameras in their kitchens after an advisory from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in August to maintain hygiene standards. However, diners will not have access to live kitchen feeds as business owners are not prepared to let customers view the cooking process directly.
The AMC food department issued the advisory to over 11,000 restaurants across the city following a crackdown aimed at ensuring safe, fresh, and hygienic food service. Of these, 4,000 units have complied by installing cameras, according to Dr Tejas Shah, Additional Medical Officer of Health, AMC.
“We did a survey in September to see how many have installed and how many already had CCTV cameras. It is an advisory, so we cannot force them to install the cameras; it is encouraging that so many restaurants and food joints have this facility for their customers,” Dr Shah told The Indian Express.
While the AMC suggested placing monitors relaying live kitchen feeds in dining areas, restaurant owners refused due to safety reservations and operational concerns, according to Kirit Patel, vice president of the Ahmedabad Hotel Owners’ Association.
Although business owners refused live public broadcasts, authorities called the overall response positive.
“Those who do not have CCTV cameras have a window or a glass partition through which customers can clearly view the kitchen area. They are also allowing customers to see the kitchen area if they wish to,” Dr Shah added.
Addressing citywide compliance, Kirit Patel said that tracking every establishment is difficult since not all businesses belong to the association.
Story continues below this ad
“We have nearly 2,000 members in our association, which does not cover three- and five-star hotels. We volunteered and gave in writing to the AMC that we will install CCTV cameras in the kitchens,” Patel said.
Authorities noted that public hygiene complaints have decreased since the advisory took effect. Through increased transparency, customers can observe compliance with food safety rules, including the separate storage of raw and cooked food, water quality used in cooking, pest control, and waste disposal. The AMC aims to strengthen owners’ quality assurance and build mutual trust with consumers.
The Gujarat government intensified food safety efforts after several food poisoning incidents were reported across various cities, including college hostels. On August 5, Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya announced a ban on analogue paneer under the Food Safety and Standards Act. The AMC also sealed several popular eateries and school canteens after complaints of compromised food quality.
Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh.
Expertise
Primary Authority (Education): With over ten years of dedicated reporting on education in both Gujarat and Chandigarh, Ritu Sharma is a foremost authority on educational policy, institutional governance, and ground realities from "KG to PG." Her coverage includes:
Higher Education: In-depth scrutiny of top institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad (controversies over demolition/restoration of heritage architecture), IIT-Bombay (caste discrimination issues), and new initiatives like international branch campuses in GIFT City.
Schooling & Policy: Detailed coverage of government schemes (Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme), the implementation and impact of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, teacher recruitment issues, and the impact of national policies like the NEP.
Student Welfare: Reporting on critical issues such as suicide allegations due to caste discrimination, and the challenges faced by students (e.g., non-delivery of NAMO tablets). ... Read More