Ahmedabad: Restaurant owner held with heroin worth Rs 15 lakh

The Kutch police arrested a 59-year-old owner of a highway restaurant in Anjar of Kutch with heroin worth Rs 15 lakh on Saturday evening.

The accused has been identified as Amarjeet Singh, a native of Tarantal in Punjab, who runs Khalsa Dhaba on the Mundra-Gandhidham highway near Sinugra village under Anjar Taluka in Kutch.

“We raided the Khalsa Dhaba restaurant and seized heroin weighing 27.26 gm from the accused. The black market price of brown sugar is over Rs 4 crore per kilo. The accused used to run the restaurant for the past 4-5 years and has claimed that he procured the drugs from Punjab,” said an officer from Anjar police station.

The accused has been held under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.