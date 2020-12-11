Ahmedabad resident arrested for duping 91 bank customers of 18 lakh

Investigation into the case, police said, revealed that a fraud was being conducted in villages of Madhya Pradesh. (Image/Representational)

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell Thursday arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly duping 91 customers of different banks to the tune of Rs 18.94 lakh by creating bogus agents of Eazypay company, a third party secure payment service for banks.

According to police, Prashant Shah, a resident of Sabarmati in Ahmedabad and owner of Utkarsh Human Resourcing Private Limited, allegedly created a database of Aadhaar cards and scanned fingerprints of hundreds of residents of Madhya Pradesh by promising them free electric bulbs under a fake scheme.

The accused then sold the data to people in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh who then used it to create bogus agents for Eazypay company. Eazypay is a third party secure payment service that has collaborated with ICICI bank and other banks and provides services such as online money transfer and cash withdrawals.

To provide their services across the country, Eazypay appoints agents on a contractual basis after they submit their scanned photocopies of Aadhaar card, pan card, signature and passport size photos online.

“On December 8, the general manager of Eazypay company approached us stating that unknown persons impersonating as agents of Eazypay have committed a fraud of Rs 18.94 lakh against 91 customers of ICICI bank, Yes bank and other banks. Eazypay has a system where people willing to be agents can register themselves online by submitting identification documents. The agents then have the authority to do transactions with the banks’ customers. For example, if a customer in a village has to make cash withdrawal from their bank account, they can provide their fingerprint photo copy and adhaar card copy to the agent who then transfers the money from customer’s bank account to his own and then hands out the cash to them,” said a police officer at Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell.

Investigation into the case, police said, revealed that a fraud was being conducted in villages of Madhya Pradesh.

“Unknown persons had set up fake PayTM Know your Customer (KYC) upgradation kiosks in villages of Madhya Pradesh wherein they had promised villagers free electricity bulb in exchange of their KYC under a fake government scheme. In the guise of getting KYC done, the accused then used to collect Aadhaar card details and fingerprints of villagers and send the data to Prashant Shah in Ahmedabad. Shah then sold the data to gangs in Delhi who then made bogus agents of Eazypay by uploading data of villagers online. This way, the bogus agents then managed to withdraw money from bank accounts of customers,” said the police officer.

Shah has been booked under IPC section 406 for criminal breach of trust, 420 for fraud, 409 for criminal breach of trust by public servant and 120 b for criminal conspiracy along with sections of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act.

“We are further probing about the other accused involved in the fraud,” said the officer.

