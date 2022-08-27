scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Ahmedabad reports 586 swine flu cases, 3 deaths in August

According to data from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), of the total 620 cases of flu this year the highest number (586) were reported in August. In July, a total of 30 cases of swine flu were registered with zero deaths.

AMC said two cases of flu were reported in June and a case each in February and April, but no deaths were reported. (Express/File)

Heavy and prolonged rainfall Ahmedabad, have led to a surge in swine flu cases in August, with 586 cases and three deaths reported as of Thursday.

According to data from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), of the total 620 cases of flu this year the highest number (586) were reported in August. In July, a total of 30 cases of swine flu were registered with zero deaths.

AMC data also states the highest cases in August were from the west zone of Ahmedabad, accounting for 194 cases. This was followed by the northwest zone, which had 165 cases. The next zone with the highest numbers was the southwest zone, accounting for 86 cases. In terms of deaths, west, northwest, and north zones accounted for one fatality each.

AMC said two cases of flu were reported in June and a case each in February and April, but no deaths were reported. Three cases were reported in zones outside AMC’s limits.

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 12:53:07 am
Neeraj Chopra returns to action with Diamond League title

Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra finishes first in Lausanne Diamond League

Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra finishes first in Lausanne Diamond League

US Justice Dept releases redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

US Justice Dept releases redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

Why Moderna is suing Pfizer for patent infringement over Covid vaccine

Why Moderna is suing Pfizer for patent infringement over Covid vaccine

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411
Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411

8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right to Party’
Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right to Party’

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

