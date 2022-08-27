Ahmedabad reports 586 swine flu cases, 3 deaths in August

Heavy and prolonged rainfall Ahmedabad, have led to a surge in swine flu cases in August, with 586 cases and three deaths reported as of Thursday.

According to data from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), of the total 620 cases of flu this year the highest number (586) were reported in August. In July, a total of 30 cases of swine flu were registered with zero deaths.

AMC data also states the highest cases in August were from the west zone of Ahmedabad, accounting for 194 cases. This was followed by the northwest zone, which had 165 cases. The next zone with the highest numbers was the southwest zone, accounting for 86 cases. In terms of deaths, west, northwest, and north zones accounted for one fatality each.

AMC said two cases of flu were reported in June and a case each in February and April, but no deaths were reported. Three cases were reported in zones outside AMC’s limits.