Ahmedabad reports 28 Covid cases; 2 micro-containment zones added

Ahmedabad reported 28 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation adding two more micro-containment zones. Meanwhile, Gujarat reported 54 new cases during the day, the highest in nearly four months.

Gujarat and Ahmedabad are, however, seeing an increase in daily testing numbers, although Surat continues to see the highest testing across all 33 districts — from 9,873 tests on November 14 to over 11,000 tests on November 16. Ahmedabad, conducted 8,200 tests on November 16 from 7,200-odd tests on November 14.

The state has been seeing more new cases each day than those discharged since the past five days now.

The two micro-containment zones added in Ahmedabad city are eight households with 18 persons at Karmanya flat at Ambawadi and six households comprising 20 persons at three floors of G-Block of Tulip Citadel at Navrangpura.

The AMC, a week ago, had declared the first micro-containment zone since the second week of June, which continues to be under containment, according to AMC.

The state health bulletin has not yet recorded a Covid-19 death declared by Valsad district officials on November 15. The 46-year old man had tested positive on October 19.

Gujarat has 291 active cases at present, including 124 of them in Ahmedabad district — with its rural limits reporting two new cases on Tuesday.

The limits had not reported a single case according to the daily state health bulletin, since July 5.

Meanwhile, after Gujarat managed to achieve full immunisation in over three crore of its vaccine-eligible population on Tuesday, an official release quoting spokesperson of the state government and senior cabinet minister Jitu Vaghani on Wednesday stated that in coming days, 75 teams will be formed in each district and they will cover 75 villages daily, to administer vaccine to non-vaccinated or partly vaccinated people for the next 15 days.

The initiative is part of the Union government’s Har Ghar Dastak campaign to make the Covid-19 vaccine available to people at their doorstep.

As per the release, around 65 lakh people in the state scheduled for the second dose, did not take the second dose and they have been identified and 55 lakh of them have already been administered the second dose of the vaccine.

“The remaining 10 lakh will also be given the second dose expeditiously,” it added.