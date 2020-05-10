Ahmedabad reports 20 deaths, civic body chief tests ‘negative’

Hotspot Ahmedabad city and district reported 280 new cases, taking the total to 5,540, and accounted for 20 of the deaths in the state, taking its toll to 363. (Representational) Hotspot Ahmedabad city and district reported 280 new cases, taking the total to 5,540, and accounted for 20 of the deaths in the state, taking its toll to 363. (Representational)

Ahmedabad municipal commissioner Vijay Nehra on Saturday tweeted that he has tested negative for Covid-19.

On May 5, Nehra had notified that he came into contact with two persons during field visits who had subsequently tested positive for the virus, and as per guidelines he had been advised to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

Within hours, Rajiv Gupta was appointed officer on special duty for AMC, and Mukesh Kumar was appointed interim municipal commissioner, leading to rumours of a deliberate change of guard. This was denied by Deputy CM Nitin Patel the next day.

Meanwhile, Gujarat’s Principal Secretary, Health And Family Welfare, Jayanti Ravi on Saturday said the state will implement the revised discharge policy, issued by the Union Health Ministry on Friday night. On Saturday, the state reported 23 deaths, eight of which were without co-morbidities, and 394 positive cases. In all, the state has reported 7,834 cases so far.

Hotspot Ahmedabad city and district reported 280 new cases, taking the total to 5,540, and accounted for 20 of the deaths in the state, taking its toll to 363. Those who tested positive include a nine-month-old boy from Bapunagar and policemen from Amraiwadi and Kalupur areas.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.