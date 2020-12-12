Ahmedabad reduces COVID-19 treatment charges in private hospitals

The charge of ICU bed without ventilator has been reduced from Rs 18,050 to Rs 14,400 and ICU bed with ventilator from Rs 21,850 to Rs 17,500. (Image/Representational)

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has announced a reduction in Covid treatment charges at private hospitals on private quota, with effect from 8 am on December 12.

After an extensive review by senior officials, the AMC has also divided it into two categories — private designated hospitals admitting patients referred by AMC and non-AMC patients on private quota, and hospitals taking patients only on private quota.

The reduction followed discussions by the members of the Ahmedabad Medical Association (AMA) and Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (AHNA).

“Considering that the pandemic has been there for long and the financial hardships faced by the common man, there has been a demand to revise the rates of treatment… AHNA proposed a reduction of 10 per cent for Covid treatment at facilities that have AMC beds and a reduction of 20 per cent in charges for treatment at facilities that do not have AMC beds,” AHNA president Dr Bharat Gadhavi said.

Charges for a bed in the ward for patients under private quota have been decreased from Rs 9,000 to Rs 8,100.

For high dependency unit (HDU) bed, the charges have been decreased from Rs 12,600 to Rs 11,300, while ICU without a ventilator from Rs 18,050 to Rs 16,200 and with ventilator from Rs 21,850 to Rs 19,600.

For private hospitals without any bed reserved under AMC quota, the charges have been further reduced from Rs 9,000 to Rs 7,200 for a ward bed. For similar hospitals, ICU bed charge has been reduced from Rs 12,600 to Rs 10,000.

The charge of ICU bed without ventilator has been reduced from Rs 18,050 to Rs 14,400 and ICU bed with ventilator from Rs 21,850 to Rs 17,500.

The AMC had last revised the charges on June 1, 2020 when the rates were increased drastically after demand from private hospitals that were reluctant to start taking Covid patients.

