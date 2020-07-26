Ahmedabad records one inch avg rain: Heavy rain likely in south Gujarat, Saurashtra till July 27, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning of thunderstorm with lightning and surface wind less than 40 kmph, accompanied with heavy rain in parts of the state, till July 27. (Representational) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning of thunderstorm with lightning and surface wind less than 40 kmph, accompanied with heavy rain in parts of the state, till July 27. (Representational)

With several areas in Ahmedabad recording over three inches of rainfall on Saturday, the city recorded over an inch of average rainfall the same evening.

Areas that witnessed heavy rainfall in the city included Gota at 3.2 inches rainfall, Bodakdev (2.9 inches), Dhudheshwar (2.16 inches), Chandkehda (1.79 inches), Usmanpura (1.7 inches), Ranip (1.16 inches), Sarkhej (1.1 inch) and Danapith (1 inch) between 5 pm and 7 pm. Akhbarnagar underpass was closed for traffic following heavy rainfall, while five complaints of felling of trees were reported by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) control room.

The northwest zone recorded the highest of 3.41 inches rainfall, followed by central zone (1.68 inches), west zone (1.39 inch) and southwest zone (1.2 inch rainfall).

Heavy rainfall occurred across the state on Saturday in the districts of Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Kheda, Tapi, Amreli, Surendranagar, Surat, Bharuch, Dang, Porbandar, Sabarkantha, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued a warning of thunderstorm with lightning and surface wind less than 40 kmph, accompanied with heavy rain in parts of the state, till July 27.

“Heavy to very heavy rains very likely at isolated places in the districts of South Gujarat region namely Navsari, Valsad; in the districts of Saurashtra namely Gir Somnath, Porbandar. Heavy rains very likely at isolated places in the districts of South Gujarat region namely Bharuch, Surat, Dang, Tapi and in Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli; in the districts of Saurashtra namely Rajkot, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar , Dwarka, Jamnagar and in Diu,” the IMD forecast stated.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.