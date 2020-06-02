Ahmedabad: Rath Yatra to be held without usual pomp on June 23

The Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad is second only to the one at Puri in terms of the scale of celebrations. (Photo: Javed raja) The Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad is second only to the one at Puri in terms of the scale of celebrations. (Photo: Javed raja)

For the first time, the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad will be held without any trucks, tableaux, bhajan groups or akhadas.

As preparations are on for the 143rd Rath Yatra, to be held on June 23 this year, temple management trustee Mahendra Jha said that only 30 persons will be allowed to pull a chariot, while attempts to include one or two elephants are on.

A few persons will also take part in the Jal Yatra on June 5, he added. Only a couple of persons will be invited from Ranchhod Temple, the maternal side.

The Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad is second only to the one at Puri in terms of the scale of celebrations. Lakhs of devotees participate in the event every year.

The chariots are being given finishing touches at the Jagannath Mandir in Jamalpur area of the city, Jha said.

