Ahmedabad rape case trial delayed: ‘Investigating officer busy maintaining law and order’

Urgent summons was issued on November 6 to ACP with Ahmedabad city police, Divya Ravia Jadeja, to appear as a prosecution witness on November 7 in the trial.

A rape victim, who has been pursuing due process and litigation since 2001 to see a logical conclusion, saw an unforeseen reason of delay on November 7, when the investigating officer in the case, who was issued urgent summons by an Ahmedabad trial court to depose as a prosecution witness did not appear.

The reason cited in a report submitted before the court was that she was “busy in maintaining law and order at the Postmortem Room, V.S.Hospital, Ahmedabad,” in connection with the fire that broke out in the chemical factory in Narol area on November 4.

Urgent summons was issued on November 6 to ACP with Ahmedabad city police, Divya Ravia Jadeja, to appear as a prosecution witness on November 7 in the trial.

Additional sessions Judge Priyanka Agarwal who is trying the case, by way of an order on November 7, reissued the urgent summons to Jadeja, instructing her “to remain present on 10.11.2020 (Tuesday), sharp at 11.00 am before the court or else necessary order shall follow.”

Jadeja refused to comment on the court proceedings and instead said that she was “not summoned and will go when summoned.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.