Security guard accused of raping Ahmedabad student shot at trying to escape, say police

The Ahmedabad City Police after 1 am on Monday (August 10), confirmed that they had shot and injured the man who had been arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a 23-year-old design student on the terrace of the building where she lives on rent.

The incident took place on Sunday night when the police had taken the accused, Dharam Singh Ramshankar Singh, for recovery and panchnama of the woman’s mobile phone which the accused had allegedly stolen during the rape late evening on Saturday.

Visuals from the hospital showed police vehicles peeling into the trauma ward of the GMERS Sola Civil Hospital on SG Highway and, later, the accused lying on a stretcher with a bandage around a singular gunshot wound on his right foot.