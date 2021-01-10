Ahmedabad Range IG Kesrisinh G Bhati dies after cardiac arrest

Bhati, who originally hailed from Mehsana, was admitted to Zydus Cadila Hospital Saturday morning after he developed intestinal pain, his family members said. Around 1 pm on Sunday, he suffered a cardiac arrest and breathed his last at the hospital.

Inspector General (IG) of Police, Ahmedabad range, Kesrisinh G Bhati passed away Sunday at a private hospital in Ahmedabad following a cardiac arrest and multiple organ failure. He was 57.

Bhati, who originally hailed from Mehsana, was admitted to Zydus Cadila Hospital Saturday morning after he developed intestinal pain, his family members said. Around 1 pm on Sunday, he suffered a cardiac arrest and breathed his last at the hospital.

An IPS officer of 1999 batch, Bhati was transferred as IG Ahmedabad range from Vadodara where he was deputed as the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic and Crime) on August 2 last year. In a career spanning for more than two decades, Bhati served at various crucial posts across Gujarat and was awarded police medal for his services in 2018.

His elder brother SG Bhati, who retired as an additional director general of police (ADGP) in 2018, said, “My younger brother had experienced intestinal pain Saturday morning and he was taken to Zydus Cadila Hospital. Medical reports showed that his pancreas was affected and treatment started then and there. However, according to doctors, his body did not show much reaction to the medicines. On Sunday morning, he suffered a heart attack after which doctors again started treatment. Then in the afternoon, he again suffered a cardiac arrest resulting in organs failure.”

Several senior officers of the state police department paid homage to Bhati. DGP Ashish Bhatia tweeted: “Sad to learn about the untimely demise of IGP Ahmedabad range KG Bhati IPS. He was a competent, sincere and hardworking officer. May almighty God give strength to the family to bear this loss. Gujarat Police stands by the family in this moment of sorrow. Rest in peace (sic).”

Bhati will be cremated after his sons reach Ahmedabad from the US, his family members said.