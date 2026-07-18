Six killed, several injured in blast at illegal firecracker factory in Ahmedabad

At least six people were killed and several others were injured after a powerful explosion triggered a fire at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Ahmedabad’s Ramol area on Saturday.

Authorities said 14 people were inside the factory when the blast occurred, and the toll could rise as some of the injured remain in critical condition.

The explosion took place around 3.30 pm at the unit on Ramol-Gatrad Road, following which a massive fire broke out.

Confirming the casualties, a police official had earlier said, “Four people have died in the incident and several others have been hospitalised with injuries. The toll may rise due to the critical condition of some of the injured persons,” the official said.