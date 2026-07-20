SIT to probe Ahmedabad blast & fire that killed 9, cracker unit owners held

The site in Ramol area of Ahmedabad where a blast at an illegal firecracker unit killed nine and injured six, on Sunday. (Express Photo)

A day after nine persons were killed and six others injured in a blast and fire at a firecracker factory in Ramol area, the Ahmedabad city police on Sunday arrested three persons who were running the illegal unit.

Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gahlaut said that the licence of the firecracker unit had expired in March and that the accused were illegally operating it for the past 20-25 days, taking advantage of police’s preoccupation in the bandobast for Rathyatra (held on July 16).

The three arrested accused have been identified as Ramila Dodiya, her son Mehul and their partner Sadiq Saiyyed. They are expected to be produced before a court in Ahmedabad on Monday.