SIT to probe Ahmedabad blast & fire that killed 9, cracker unit owners held

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A day after nine persons were killed and six others injured in a blast and fire at a firecracker factory in Ramol area, the Ahmedabad city police on Sunday arrested three persons who were running the illegal unit.
Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gahlaut said that the licence of the firecracker unit had expired in March and that the accused were illegally operating it for the past 20-25 days, taking advantage of police’s preoccupation in the bandobast for Rathyatra (held on July 16).
The three arrested accused have been identified as Ramila Dodiya, her son Mehul and their partner Sadiq Saiyyed. They are expected to be produced before a court in Ahmedabad on Monday.
Addressing a press conference, Gahlaut said Mehul was operating the firecracker unit and his mother Ramila was handling its administration.
“This (unit) was ordered to shut on March 4, 2026. And it was completely shut. It was being checked from time to time. However, for the past 20-25 days, taking advantage of police’s preoccupation in Rathyatra, they had brought labourers from different parts of Dahod district and were making (firecrackers). …they got orders of firecrackers from some places in connection with the upcoming immersion ritual of Lord Ganesha (Ganesh Visarjan). And these people were making (the firecrackers) from there. And the blast happened,” Gahlaut said.
“It has also come to notice that in 2014, when Ramilaben was operating a firework unit at the same place (from the year 2013), one person had died in a fire incident. She was arrested and her licence was cancelled. Later, a licence was taken in the name of her son, Mehul Dodiya, in 2020…After that its deadline had expired…No further extension was granted. And still, they were making (fireworks) illegally.”
The Police Commissioner said that all three accused have been booked under stringent provisions of the law.
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