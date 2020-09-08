Ahmedabad: Raman Patel, 3 others sent to judicial custody

On August 16, Fizu had approached the police stating that she was assaulted by her husband on August 1, which left her with a fractured nose and in an unconscious state. (Representational)

A court in Ahmedabad sent Popular Builders owner Raman Patel, his brother Dashrath Patel, son Maunang Patel and nephew Virendra Patel to judicial custody on Monday afternoon after their police remand period ended.

The Patels are facing a criminal case of domestic violence, molestation, dowry demands and other charges levied by Fizu Patel, wife of Maunang Patel, at Vastrapur police station.

On August 16, Fizu had approached the police stating that she was assaulted by her husband on August 1, which left her with a fractured nose and in an unconscious state. She had named three others in the family as accused in the case. On August 28, Raman and his son Maunang surrendered before the police after which police had received initial police remand of 15 hours. Later, all four were sent to judicial custody. On September 5, the Ahmedabad rural court sent them to police remand till 1 pm on September 7.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.