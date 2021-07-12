Ahmedabad: Rain brings relief, fishermen warned not to venture into sea

Ahmedabad residents heaved a sigh of relief after extreme humid weather that prevailed for a few days eased following heavy rainfall on Sunday.

Porbandar, Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Surendranagar and Rajkot in Saurashtra, as well as the northern district of Sabarkantha also recorded heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of heavy rainfall in the state till July 15. A warning has been issued to fishermen in South Gujarat, North and South Gujarat coasts from July 11 to 15.

“Due to active monsoon conditions, squally weather is very likely to prevail with a wind speed gusting to 65 kmph along and off North and South Gujarat coasts and adjoining Northeast Arabian Sea from July 12 to 15,” IMD’s warning said.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along and off South Gujarat coast and adjoining Northeast Arabian sea on July 11, and along and off North and South Gujarat coasts from July 12-15, the alert stated.

Ahmedabad recorded 84 mm rainfall in three hours between 7-10 pm Sunday while it recorded over an inch within an hour till Sunday 8 pm.

The entire city received heavy rainfallwith lightning and thundershowers with areas like Maninagar that recorded the highest of 139 mm rainfall. Other areas with over 100 mm rainfall include Memco (120 mm), Chakudiya (112 mm), Viratnagar and Nikol in the East zone with 111 mm each, Odhav (109 mm ) and Vatva in the South zone with over 100 mm rainfall.

Several residential societies in these areas reported water-logging.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation issued alternative numbers after its fire emergency number got suspended due to some technical issue.