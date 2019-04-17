Ahmedabad: Rain and low turnout force Shivraj Singh Chouhan to skip poll meet

A day after Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had to skip a meeting at Visavadar under Junagadh Lok Sabha constituency due to a low turnout at the event, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was forced to cancel one of the two election meetings of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Gujarat on Tuesday due to the same reason.

Chauhan was scheduled to address a gathering near Bhat village, that falls in Ahmedabad East constituency and is represented by BJP candidate Hasmukh Patel, at 7.30 pm.

Addressing a small group of BJP supporters at Shukan farm in Gandhinagar from an elevated stage built for the event, one of the announcers said, “Due to unseasonal rains, not many people have turned up for the event. Shivraji has also landed in the city late and will directly head to Bapunagar (in Ahmedabad city) for the second meeting. As some of us have managed to come despite the rain, we will continue with the programme.”

Even the Ahmedabad East candidate did not turn up at the event venue.

It is the second consecutive day when the BJP has to cancel an event due to poor turnout.

Meanwhile, Chouhan, while addressing a poll rally in Halol town in Panchmahal district, Tuesday accused Congress president Rahul Gandhi of “lying” to people about the fulfilment of his promise to waive loans of farmers which he had made ahead of the last year’s Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

“Ahead of the Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi had promised to waive loans of farmers within 11 days of forming the government. Though three-and-a-half months have passed, farmers are still waiting.”

Halol Assembly segment falls under Chhota Udaipur Lok Sabha constituency.