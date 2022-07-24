Ahmedabad railway station to be developed on theme of Modhera Sun Temple: Amit Shah

The Ahmedabad railway station in Kalupur will be developed in a grand manner on the theme of the Modhera Sun Temple over the next five years, Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah said Sunday. The Sabarmati railway station in Ahmedabad city will also be developed in a grand manner with added connectivity to destinations in south India, the Gandhinagar MP added.

Shah made the announcements while addressing a public function as he inaugurated or laid the foundation stone for various developmental projects worth Rs 211 crore in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency from Manipur village in Ahmedabad district.

“Today, along with numerous developmental works done, I guarantee you that our Ahmedabad’s railway station too will (be developed). You feel delighted visiting Kankaria Lake, don’t you? Just see Ahmedabad railway station after five years. (Narendra) Modi-ji has visualised it, Ahmedabad’s railway station will be developed as grand as the Modhera Sun Temple,” Shah said.

The Modhera Sun Temple is located in the neighbouring Mehsana district. It was built in the 11th century during the reign of the Chalukya dynasty to honour the Sun god and is a major tourist destination in northern Gujarat.

Shah said the Sabarmati railway station in Ahmedabad will also be developed in a grand manner. “Trains which don’t go to south (India) from Sabarmati will also be connected. We are going to make arrangements so south India-bound people get trains from Sabarmati – whether you want to go to Mumbai or Kankyakumari – so that they do not need to go to Kalupur (or Ahmedabad main railway station),” he added.

The Union minister also announced that 14 lakes in Ahmedabad city and Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) areas will be inter-connected and a tourist centre will be developed at a cost of Rs 100 crore. Shah said he was to chair a meeting in this regard on Sunday and added that 1,200 new ponds will be developed in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha region.

Shah said PM Modi has set the pace for the development of Gujarat. Whether it is the development of tribals or fishermen, rural development, urban development, industrial investment, infrastructure, roads or Metro, Shah said, Modi took the state to the first place in India’s developmental map.

The minister also appealed to the people to hoist the Tricolour at their homes between August 13 and 15 as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative of the central government to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.