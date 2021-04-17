Ahmedabad pvt hospitals run out of critical beds

Gujarat reported 8,920 new Covid-19 cases Friday and 94 deaths, with most of them -26 – from Ahmedabad, as the private hospitals in the city ran out of critical beds.

Ahmedabad reported 2,898 new cases with hospitals — government and private — teetering on edge. All the 1,300 critical beds across 157 private hospitals, were full while only four per cent of the 5.515 total beds in these were available hospitals. An AMC official, on condition of anonymity, said that the city hospitals —government and private — had run out of critical beds and taking critical patients to neighbouring districts too are not an option since these districts too are dealing with a high caseload.

Nine districts saw cases range between 100-800 on a single day.

Surendranagar, which has seen a 3.5 per cent test positivity rate (TPR) and currently reporting over 70 cases each day — has reported three Covid-19 Friday. On Thursday, a cremation ground in Limbdi saw locals oppose cremation of Covid-19 bodies, which Surendranagar district collector K Rajesh confirmed to The Indian Express on Friday. “There were some miscreants (who opposed it) due to ignorance, but the cremation was undertaken following intervention of local political leaders,” he said.

The collector said that he had written to the state government two days ago, demanding 20 ventilators. An addition of 150 oxygen-supplied beds are expected in the next four days.

Vaccination too has hit a new low as merely 400 inoculated on Thursday. Compare this to a month ago, when it was not hit by an uncontrolled surge and was vaccinating 6,000 each day. Rajesh said that the district with a dominant rural population, has seen “widespread vaccine hesitancy, some citing falsehoods of infertility as a reason as well”, even four months after the vaccination drive began.

The Surendranagar municipality president on Friday told CM Vijay Rupani during a video conference with municipalities that “Covid-19 patients are getting full treatment as a 200-bed new hospital is being set up,” as per a press release by the government.