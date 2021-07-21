Ahmedabad pvt hospitals record zero-occupancy of Covid beds

Gujarat reported 411 active cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday — the lowest since April 2020 — even as private hospitals and nursing homes in Ahmedabad recorded zero-occupancy of Covid beds for the first time since the pandemic.

In nine hospitals run by the government and Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), 23 Covid patients were admitted, while there were no patients at Covid care centres.

Stating it as a record, Ahmebadad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (AHNA) president Dr Bharat Gadhavi said, “Even when cases declined last year, there was never a time when all the beds reserved for Covid patients in private hospitals were vacant. This is first time since the pandemic began.”

Five were on ventilator among the active cases, which is the lowest since April 11, 2020, when it was 402. The highest number of active cases — 1,48,297 — was reported in Gujarat on May 4 this year, during the second wave. The rate of recovery in the state was 98.73 per cent, even as most of the public spaces have opened up, including swimming pools and water parks.

The state reported 29 new cases of Covid on Tuesday, taking the total tally to 8,32,810 cases, while no death was reported in the day. The total toll in the state due to Covid-19 stands at 10,076.

Ahmedabad continued to report the highest number postive cases with six on Tuesday, although 6,500 beds out of 6,523 reserved for Covid patients across government and private hospitals in the city were vacant.

On July 18, the number of Covid patients admitted to private hospitals fell to one, who was in the High Dependency Unit (HDU). With this patient being discharged, private hospitals had zero occupancy on Tuesday.

Of the 23 patients in government and AMC facilities, five were in general ward, 12 in HDU, two in ICU and four were on ventilator. Of the total 1,398 beds at five government-run hospitals — Civil Hospital Asarwa, Civil Hospital Sola, Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute (GCRI), IKDRC and UN Mehta Hospital, 1,379 beds were vacant.

At the two AMC run hospitals — SVP and LG — out of 391 total beds, 387 were vacant, while at ESIC Hospital Bapunagar and Dhanvantri Covid Hospital, out of total 1,839 beds reserved for Covid patients, 1,816 were vacant on Tuesday.

Till Tuesday, a total of 3,473 beds were reserved for Covid patients across private hospitals and nursing homes in the city.

When Covid cases surged in the city during the second wave towards end of March this year, the occupancy rate of private Covid beds doubled within a week, with major increase in the high dependency units (HDU) and intensive care units (ICU) beds. This increase was despite an addition of nearly 400 beds — from nearly 2,200 — across private hospitals offering Covid treatment.

Adding a word of caution, Dr Gadhavi said, “We cannot be too optimistic, considering how we are becoming more carefree… which is understandable as people are now tired of stringent Covid guidelines… Gujarat has to isolate itself.”

Requesting the state government to stop inter-state movement, he added, “The state government has to take some hard decisions. Nobody should be allowed to enter the state without vaccination… Same should be applied to exit the state as well. Forget about RT-PCR reports and consider only vaccination, after 15 days of the second dose. Nobody should be allowed from Maharashtra and Kerala, where cases are surging.”

Meanwhile, 4.12 lakh doses of Covid vaccine were administered in the state on Tuesday — the highest single-day vaccine coverage since June 24, when the state had administered 4.39 lakh doses. Of the total doses, 2.22 lakh were first dose in the 18-44 years age group.

