Ahmedabad: Protest over wall on dargah premises

Hundreds of residents of Pirana village in Daskroi taluka of Ahmedabad district took to the streets on Sunday in protest of construction of a wall on the premises of Imamshah Bawa Sanstha Trust, replacing an earlier wired partition. Aslali police, within whose jurisdiction the area falls, detained 133 protesters, including 64 women.

Situated in Pirana village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad city, the trust is custodian of a dargah of Pir Imamshah Bawa, a mosque, a tomb of the Pir and a graveyard. The followers of Pir Imamshah are Satpanthis.

The protest was carried out by Pirana village residents, mostly Saiyed Muslims, alleging that the construction of the wall will cut off access to the dargah from the mosque and graveyard on the premises and will also “change the nature of the shrine”.

The protest was carried out by Pirana village residents. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) The protest was carried out by Pirana village residents. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Apprehending “law and order” trouble, around 125 police personnel as well as fire personnel were deployed in the village by the district administration.

As per a communication from the additional district magistrate to the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Daskroi on January 28, the Trust’s committee on January 25 passed a resolution by a majority approval of eight of the 11 members, deciding “to build a paved wall in place of the dilapidated wire fence”, as part of the renovation work.

The communication also instructed that “deputy collector and SDM Daskroi will have to ensure law and order is maintained during the (renovation) work in coordination with the local police”.

A wall is being erected in the premises of Pir Imamshah Bawa Dargah in Pirana village, Daskroi taluka of Ahmedabad. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) A wall is being erected in the premises of Pir Imamshah Bawa Dargah in Pirana village, Daskroi taluka of Ahmedabad. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

SDM Daskroi KB Patel said, “There is a simple work of replacing wired fence with a wall that is happening, with district collector’s permission…Three of the trustees had opposed the construction of the wall but the work had majority permission of trustees and from a safety point of view, permission of Collector was also taken to proceed with the resolution passed.”

Patel said that no untoward incident was reported Sunday but permission of Collector was taken and police were deployed owing to the sensitive nature of the place where a law and order issue happened in 2003.

According to a senior officer at Aslali police station, “There have been intermittent protests in the village for the past three-four months with Saiyeds opposing the renovation work on the dargah premises but nothing untoward has happened… The protesters said they will go to the collector’s office to give a representation but there were some elements creating nuisance by making videos and giving live updates (which is why we detained them).”

Aslali police, within whose jurisdiction the area falls, detained 133 protesters, including 64 women. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Aslali police, within whose jurisdiction the area falls, detained 133 protesters, including 64 women. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

For the detainees, the officer added, “There has been no FIR or complaint nor do we plan any proceedings against them. Even today there were no incidents and order was maintained. The detention was a preventative measure.”

The trust has 11 members: Gyaneshwar Maharaj (chairperson), Devjibhai Karsanbhai Bhavani, Somjibhai Harjibhai Parsiya, Pravinbhai Rajabhai Jadhwani, Ambalalbhai Shamjibhai Ramjiyani, Vinaybhai Ranchhodbhai Patel, Harshadbhai Jasvantbhai Patel, Parshottambhai Vasrambhai Patel, Saiyed Nazir Hussain, Saiyed Nadimahmed and Saiyed Sirajhussein.

The trust proposal to erect a wall was opposed by three of them, the Saiyeds. One of them who was leading the protest Sunday, Sirajhussein Saiyed, said that a day before the meeting, the agenda that was circulated never mentioned replacing the wired fence with the wall.

Protesters have alleged that the construction of the wall will cut off access to the dargah from the mosque and graveyard on the premises. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Protesters have alleged that the construction of the wall will cut off access to the dargah from the mosque and graveyard on the premises. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The agenda of the meeting, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, mentioned “review of ongoing renovation work”.

“During the meeting they brought up the topic of replacing the wired fence with the wall, which we vehemently opposed and ultimately they passed a resolution with a majority vote. The constitution of the trust says that whatever a decision has to be made, it must have the approval of all 11 members,” Saiyed said.

“With the wall, an attempt is being made to change the nature of the shrine. The premise includes a graveyard, a mosque, a dargah and a samadhi (tomb). Now, the wall is being erected around the dargah, which they (the eight trustees) want to stake claim over, and cut off our (Saiyed Muslims) access to the dargah from the masjid and graveyard,” added Saiyed.

Ahead of the protest, around 125 police personnel as well as fire personnel were deployed in the village by the district administration. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Ahead of the protest, around 125 police personnel as well as fire personnel were deployed in the village by the district administration. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Harshad Patel, one of the eight trustees who supported the resolution, said, “The work is being undertaken with approval of majority trustees and with permission from the Collector. It is being done in accordance with law and to ensure security of people. All accusations by (three) other trustees are baseless.”

Patel also refuted that the constitution of the trust says that all 11 members must be on board to take decisions and said, “Everything works on majority vote, including our country.”