Ahmedabad: Probe after infant’s body found dumped in loading vehicle

Police have launched an investigation after the body of an infant boy was found dumped in a loading tempo vehicle in Anandnagar of Ahmedabad on Friday morning.

According to police, the owner of the loading tempo, Naresh Parmar, a resident of Jodhpur Gam in Ahmedabad, approached Anandnagar police on Friday morning after he found the body of an infant dumped on the trunk of his vehicle.

“I had parked my vehicle at Block 21 of Jodhpur Gam on Thursday night after coming back from work. On Friday around 6 am, I found something wrapped in a cloth, thrown in the trunk of my vehicle. On checking, I found a dead infant boy in it after which I immediately informed the police,” said Parmar in his complaint.

Taking cognisance, police booked a case against unknown persons under Indian Penal Code section 318 for secretly burying or disposing of the body of a child.

“The postmortem has revealed that the infant was three months old and we are yet to find out the reason behind the death. CCTV footage is being checked and further investigation is on,” said an officer at Anandnagar police station.