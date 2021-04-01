Ahmedabad private school gets another threat mail, sender yet to be traced

The Ahmedabad Police Cyber Crime Cell has been on a wild goose chase for the past eight months even as a private school in the city received yet another threatening email from an anonymous person (Representational)

From September 9, 2020 to March 2021, the city based private school management has received a series of threatening emails from a single email address wherein the sender has threatened to upload morphed pictures of the school’s girl students on the internet if their demands are not met.

Initially, on September 9, 2020, the anonymous user had sent three letters on email demanding to cancel the mid-term examinations in the wake of which school management had cancelled the mid-term exams of classes 8 to 12.

Then on December 6 and December 9, 2020, the school received more threat emails where the sender demanded announcement of cancellation of prelim exam for Classes 10, 11 and 12.



The Indian Express has now learnt that the school management received yet another email a fortnight ago where the sender has demanded to cancel the ongoing online classes for the students.

The school management recently reached out to parents stating that the school “continues to receive threatening emails from an anonymous sender”, that could “defame” the school and “harm the dignity” of the students and parents.

While the school management had approached the cyber crime cell back in October 2020, the police have been unable to find any leads in the case.

Sources in the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime cell said that the sender who was initially specific to their demands in threat mails, has now resorted to “bullying” in order to harass the school and its students.

Police sources said that to send all the threat emails, the anonymous sender has used a network similar of Virtual Private Network (VPN) similar to a TOR (The Onion Ring) browser, an open source software which is used for sending information anonymously, a phenomenon also known as use of “dark web”.



An official with the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell said, “The school management had contacted us a fortnight ago with the fresh email sent by the anonymous person. We have dedicated cyber experts, forensic crime experts to crack the case but so far no lead has been achieved.”