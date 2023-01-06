Ahmedabad primary edu panel submits Rs 1,067 crore budget

The Ahmedabad city’s primary education committee Friday submitted a draft budget with an outlay of Rs 1,067 crore to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation School Board for the financial year 2023-24. The proposals include one to provide skill development training to Signal School students before they pass Class 8, in collaboration with Anant National University.

The Signal School scheme was announced in the AMC School Board draft budget last year with a sanctioned budget of Rs 3 crore, for out-of-school children across the city.

The draft budget has earmarked Rs 1.10 crore under the heads of vocational training and students’ skill development.

The skill development scheme includes elocution competition, swimming, basketball, kabaddi, quiz, essay writing, drawing competition and career guidance programmes for class 8 students.