Ahmedabad: Prayer meeting held to celebrate 100th year of Gujarat Vidyapith founded by Gandhi

A prayer meet was organised at the house in Paldi where Mahatma Gandhi founded Gujarat Vidyapith on October 18 in 1920.

On Gandhi’s request, Dahyabhai Izzatram (Vakil) Mehta gave his bungalow for the education institute that is said to have “born out of the non-cooperation movement”.

“Gandhiji was looking for a place to start the university. When he came to know about this house, he met my grandfather who used to live with his family in Khadia. This building was therefore used as a guest house,” said Priyadarshan Mehta, the grandson of Dahyabhai.

The prayer meet on Friday was attended by Chancellor Elaben Bhatt, Vice-Chancellor Anamik Shah, director (extension) Rajendra Khimani among other faculty members, students of Gujarat Vidyapith and the Mehta family.

Speaking about the history of Gujarat Vidyapith, Binduvasini Joshi, associate professor of History and Culture at Gujarat Vidyapith, said, “Between August 27 and August 29, 1920 Gujarat’s fourth political conference passed a resolution of a national university. Those students who had left government schools and colleges during the non co-operation movement were to be admitted to this university. In this way Gujarat Vidyapith was born out of the movement.”

The first task was to frame the university’s constitution. The draft was prepared by Kishorlal Mushruhwala, a Gujarati author from the Gandhian era.

Opposite J L School in Khas Bazar was the residence of author Ram Narayan Pathak, Joshi said in her address. The terrace of his house in the backyard would hold night meetings that were attended by other noted authors such as Kishorlal Mashruhwala, Kaka Kalelkar, Narhari Parikh, Jugalram Dave, Ram Narayan Pathak, Rasiklal Parikh to discuss the constitution.

“This way Gujarat Vidyapith’s constitution was implemented on October 18, 1920. This is the reason this day is celebrated as its founding day,” Joshi said.

While Gujarat Mahavidyalaya was the first department that was started, after three months, third department of Gujarat Vidyapith was started on November 15, 1920.

Talking about the history and association between Gujarat Vidyapith and the bungalow, Joshi said, “On November 15,1920 at Dahyabhai Izzatram (Vakil) Mehta’s bungalow Gandhi inaugurated the Mahavidyalaya at 8.30 am in the presence of 3,000-4,000 people. Gandhiji arrived 45 minutes late as he was travelling from Mumbai by Gujarat Mail which arrived late.”

As per the records, the university operated from the house till December 1920. Mehta returned to this 115-year old-bungalow around 1945-46 in Paldi.

Elaben Bhatt in her address advised the students to make it a habit of maintaining a journal. “History is not necessarily about wars and battles, but what we have just said becomes history too. If nothing else then write about your mother. Let it be her story as there is never ‘her story’ but always ‘his story’,” she said.

A series of events were organised at Gujarat Vidyapith and other places to commemorate the occasion on Friday.