Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Ahmedabad police’s Ganesh idol norms leave makers a worried lot

The order has left idol makers disappointed as they alleged that the notification has been issued a tad too late and without consulting them.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
August 17, 2022 3:24:38 am
In addition, the notification states that making, buying or selling of idols with any signs or symbols that hurt religious sentiments is also prohibited. (Express/File)

Ganesh idols made of clay with a height of more than 9 feet and those made of Plaster of Paris (POP) and more than 5 feet in height have been prohibited in Ahmedabad. In addition, disposal of idols made of Plaster of Paris have also been prohibited in the city, said a notification issued by the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Monday. The notification is in place from August 17 to September 15.

“A proper and fixed standard of height should be maintained regarding the size of the idols made… so that the process of immersion and traffic during the immersion is smooth without any law and order problem,” stated the notification. “…the chemical dyes used in making the idols, and their discolouration in the river and lake water harm fishes, aquatic life and humans as well,” it added.

The notification also states that the places where the idols are made or are kept for sale should be kept clean. It also prohibits such idols being kept on the public roads, and keeping and leaving the broken idols in a disinherited condition. Use of toxic chemical dyes which do not dissolve easily in water are also prohibited in making these idols.

In addition, the notification states that making, buying or selling of idols with any signs or symbols that hurt religious sentiments is also prohibited. Also, the procession of any idol cannot be taken on any route other than for which the permit has been given. The immersion cannot take place in any other place than the one assigned. The notification further clarifies that the immersion of the idols can only take place in the cisterns made by the AMC.

The order has left idol makers disappointed as they alleged that the notification has been issued a tad too late and without consulting them.

“We have idols of almost all sizes and mostly made of POP. In fact, over 50 per cent of the idols ordered are those which are more than 5 feet. The demand for the clay idols is quite less as compared to the POP ones… We do not exactly know what the guidelines regarding the size are. But the orders for the idols have been placed and we cannot do anything about it. I guess it has been told quite late. More than the said pollution caused by POP, the pollution is due to the chemical colours. We have mostly tried using water colours which do not pollute the water,” said Paresh Parmar, 35, one of the many sculptors in
Gulbai Tekra.

“The government should pass orders thinking about our livelihood. And this has come up too late. A good decision would have been made after discussing the matter with us. Orders like these should be passed in due advance,” said Bhagwandas Parmar, another sculptor.

The notification also states that Covid-19 protocols should be followed by everyone, wearing of masks is compulsory and social distancing needs to be followed.

