Ahmedabad Police issue traffic advisory ahead of Sunday’s T20 World Cup final

The final match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera on Sunday. (Express Photo)

The Ahmedabad city police have issued a traffic advisory ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final, which will be played between India and New Zealand. The final match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera on Sunday. With a large number of spectators expected, along with VIPs attending the match, the city police have announced traffic diversions in the vicinity of the stadium to ensure security and uninterrupted traffic movement.

The International Cricket Council announced on its social media on Friday that singer Ricky Martin would perform at the closing ceremony of the T20 World Cup at the stadium. The performance is scheduled to begin at 5.30 pm.