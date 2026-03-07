Ahmedabad Police issue traffic advisory ahead of Sunday’s T20 World Cup final

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Ahmedabad city police have issued a traffic advisory ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final, which will be played between India and New Zealand. The final match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera on Sunday. With a large number of spectators expected, along with VIPs attending the match, the city police have announced traffic diversions in the vicinity of the stadium to ensure security and uninterrupted traffic movement.
The International Cricket Council announced on its social media on Friday that singer Ricky Martin would perform at the closing ceremony of the T20 World Cup at the stadium. The performance is scheduled to begin at 5.30 pm.
As stated in the notification issued by the Commissioner of Police, G. S. Malik traffic restrictions will be implemented from 10 am on March 8 until midnight, with an extended period until 2 am on March 9 in areas surrounding the stadium.
Among the key restrictions are the stretch from Janpath T-Junction to the main gate of the stadium and from Krupa Residency T-Junction to Motera Gam T-Junction — these routes will remain closed to general traffic.
The police have also announced alternative routes for commuters. Vehicles coming from the Tapovan side can use the route via Tapovan Circle, ONGC Crossroads, Visat T-Junction, Janpath T-Junction, Powerhouse Crossroads, and Prabodh Raval Circle.
Commuters reaching Krupa Residency T-Junction are advised to divert through Sharan Status Crossroads and Bhat–Koteshwar Road towards Apollo Circle.
Police have urged citizens to follow the traffic guidelines and cooperate with authorities. The advisory also states that strict action may be taken against those who violate traffic regulations.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram