Ahmedabad police send team to Mumbai to arrest filmmaker Avinash Das

After an Ahmedabad sessions court refused to grant anticipatory bail to Mumbai-based filmmaker Avinash Das on June 7, an Ahmedabad crime branch team was sent to Mumbai on Saturday to arrest the filmmaker, the investigating officer in the case said. Das was booked for allegedly sharing a picture of Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Jharkhand- cadre IAS officer Pooja Singhal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

The Ahmedabad Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) unit had on May 14 booked Das for sharing a photo on May 8 in which Shah and Singhal are seen speaking to each other at a public event in Ranchi in 2017, to allegedly “mislead the people and defame the reputation of Shah”. Das was also booked for allegedly insulting the national flag by sharing a morphed picture of a woman wearing the tricolour on his Facebook account.

Also read | Bombay HC rejects transit pre-arrest bail plea of Avinash Das

Das is facing charges under Section 469 (forgery) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 67 of IT Act and charges under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act.

While refusing anticipatory bail, Additional Sessions Judge Dilipkumar Thakkar had observed that uploading the photo of a nude woman draped in the tricolour showed Das’ “mental perverseness” and “insulted Indian culture as well as evoked a feeling of hatred among people of the country.” The court also held that if Das is granted anticipatory bail, “it will accelerate the cybercrimes in the nation and will encourage to such persons to involve in such type of offence of insulting national honour as well as insult to the country’s national symbols, including the national flag as well as impair the image of the Union Home Minister of India.”

The court further noted that as a filmmaker it is Das’ “prime duty to maintain dignity of the country and to give respect to the national flag as well as Hon’ble Home Minister of India” and yet he had “wilfully uploaded” the photo of Shah and Singhal on social media.

Investigating officer H B Sisara, police inspector with the DCB, said, “Das has already deleted the posts from his social media. We had written to Facebook and Twitter 15 days back or so to firstly remove the posts and secondly to preserve the archive of it for investigation purposes. We have sent a team to Malad in Mumbai to arrest him after the sessions court rejected the anticipatory bail plea. Our teams had earlier visited his residence twice but he was not available.”