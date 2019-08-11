Ahmedabad police seize marijuana worth Rs 1 crore

The Local Crime Branch of Ahmedabad seized 332 kg of marijuana worth Rs 1 crore in a godown of Surat and claimed to have busted a drug network connecting Odisha to Gujarat.

According to police, a raid was conducted in a godown in Pipodara area of Surat on Friday where two persons were arrested with around 332 kg of marijuana.

The accused have been identified as Sunil Malik and Sushant Biswal, residents of Pandesara in Surat, who were allegedly assigned the task of looking over the narcotics storage and sale by a ‘drug kingpin’ from Odisha.

Officials said they got information about the godown in Surat after the recent arrest of two persons in Jamalpur of Ahmedabad.