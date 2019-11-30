Ahmedabad: Police register FIR against DPS for ‘forgery of documents’

Delhi Public School, Ahmedabad East. Delhi Public School, Ahmedabad East.

Taking cognizance of the complaint filed by the district education officer of Ahmedabad rural, police lodged a case against the management of Delhi Public School, Ahmedabad East, for alleged forgery of documents, days after the school ran into trouble over allowing its premises for an ashram of self-styled godman Swami Nithyananda.

According to police, an FIR was filed at Vivekananda Nagar Police Station against Anita Dua, former principal of DPS Ahmedabad East, Hiten Vasant, one of the trustees of DPS Ahmedabad East and Manjula Pooja Shroff, the chief executive officer and managing director of Kalorex Group which runs DPS Ahmedabad East, late on Friday.

“Based on the complaint sent by DEO Ahmedabad Rural, we have booked the trio under the Indian Penal Code sections 465, 467, 468, and 120 (B) for forgery, forgery of valuable security, forgery for purpose of cheating and criminal conspiracy,” said a senior official of Gujarat Police.

Regarding the FIR against Hiten Vasant, a senior official of the Education Department said, “He had signed the application Police register FIR against DPS for ‘forgery of documents’ submitted on September 11, 2009 to the Education Department stating that the land is in the name of the trust which was not.”

The education department said that Shroff had signed an application on January 21, 2012 stating that non-agricultural permission had been obtained for the land and that it is in the name of Calorx Foundation. This does not conform as per the inquiry conducted by the department.

The FIR also names Dua who was then principal of the school and had countersigned the NoC that was submitted to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The date of issue of NoC mentioned on it is 2010.

“When this NoC was submitted is not known to us as it was sent to the CBSE. We only know the date of issue mentioned on it as per the document provided to us by the central board,” said a senior education official. The school, however, in its written submission to the Education Department this week stated that it has not submitted an NoC to CBSE for affiliation. On the other hand, the CBSE in its letter written to the department on November 21 clearly mentioned that the NoC was produced by the school.

Based on its findings in the inquiry report, the Gujarat education department had already requested the CBSE to cancel the school’s affiliation, after finding gross violation and suspecting criminal misrepresentation and forgery.

The inquiry was initiated by the education department on November 16 after a case filed by Tamil Nadu-based Janardhan Sharma alleging that the ashram had kept his children in “illegal confinement”. On November 21 the CBSE directed the Gujarat education department to inquire into the matter of leasing out the land of DPS Maninagar, Mehmd-abad Road, Hirapur, Ahmedabad to Nithyananda ashram without permission of the board.

