Ahmedabad police ramps up preparations ahead of Jagannath Rath Yatra

After two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, Ahmedabad city police are now preparing for the 145th Yatra of Lord Jagannath Rath, scheduled to be taken out in the old on July 1, with full fanfare.

On Saturday night, Ahmedabad city police commissioner Sanjay Srivastava and several senior police officials visited Lord Jagannath temple and interacted with temple trust members regarding their preparation for the yatra.

Later, Srivastava addressed local police inspectors, assistant commissioners of police and deputy commissioners of police regarding the police security to be provided for the yatra procession.

“This time, after two years, Rath yatra is being taken out. Therefore, to turn police active regarding rath yatra preparations, we had a meeting at the Lord Jagannath temple,” said Srivastava, while addressing the media outside the temple on Saturday night.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

A mob drill for Ahmedabad city police was also held at Shahibaug police parade ground Friday and Saturday to train police personnel for the yatra.

“To avoid any untoward incident and maintain law and order, a mob drill is being held at Shahibaug parade ground in order to increase the physical and mental strength of the police force,” said DV Patel, assistant commissioner of police, Training, Ahmedabad city police.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the historic Yatra, which is taken out from the Lord Jagannath temple near Jamalpur Darwaza to Saraspur in Ahmedabad, was curtailed. Usually, over 3-4 lakh devotees across Gujarat attend the yearly Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra procession that covers a total distance of 18 kilometers with several chariots, akharas, elephants, and disc jockey led devotee groups, walking through communally sensitive areas of old city Ahmedabad.

In 2020, for the first time in over 100 years, the 143rd Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra was called off due to the pandemic and a symbolic yatra with one main chariot was carried inside the premises of Lord Jagannath temple as per a directive by the state government.

In 2021, the rath yatra was taken out from Jamalpur Darwaza to Saraspur, without the presence of devotees, as a curfew was implemented in parts of the city. Only priests, temple trust members and police personnel were allowed to be part of the procession.