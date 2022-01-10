Ahmedabad police notification Ban on production, sale, use of kite strings that pose risk

Ahead of Makar Sankranti festival on January 14, the Ahmedabad city police issued a notification prohibiting the production, sale, storage and use of kite strings made of nylon, synthetic, glass-coated or non-biodegradable material in the city.

The order passed by city police commissioner Sanjay Srivastava on Saturday night, states that the restriction will be in place from January 8 night to January 15 night. Flying kites that have inflammatory slogans written on them, use of loudspeakers to offend common people’s feelings, production, sale and use of sky lanterns, flying of kites over rooftops, terraces and public places and acts of chasing cut kites with bamboo shoots, wooden sticks or iron rods in public places are also banned, as per the order.

“Use of synthetic, nylon, glass coated or any other harmful substances in kite strings pose risks to people at public places resulting often in fatal injuries and they cause harm to all animals. Anyone found violating the notification will be booked under Indian Penal Code section 188 for disobedience to order given by a public servant and other relevant sections(sic),” stated the order.

Meanwhile, in Bharuch, a 34-year-old woman was killed after her neck was slit with a kite string, while riding a scooty with her nine-year-old daughter on a flyover on Saturday.

According to police, Ankita Mistry, a resident of Arunoday Bungalows in Zadeshwar road of Bharuch, was riding her scooty in Bholav area when a kite string got stuck in her neck and she lost control of the vehicle. She was rushed to the civil hospital in Bharuch where doctors declared her brought dead due to severe injuries on her neck.

Her nine-year-old daughter survived with minor injuries and an FIR was lodged against unknown persons under IPC 304A for causing death due to negligence at Bharuch A division police station.

Meanwhile, a 15-year-old boy drowned in a well, after he slipped into it, while chasing a kite in Idar taluka of Sabarkantha on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred in Mudeti village under Idar taluka of Sabarkantha where the child identified as Aayush Kumar Sutaria, a class 10 student, died.

“He was chasing kites with his friends when he accidentally fell into an open well near a grocery store in his village. Fire personnel reached the spot and took the boy to a primary health centre where he was declared brought dead,” said a senior police official at Idar police station.