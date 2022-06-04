Ahmedabad police nabs 2 from Bengal for ‘hacking and generating fake degree certificates’

Ahmedabad Cyber Crime cell police have nabbed two persons from West Bengal for allegedly hacking the website of Gujarat State Pharmacy Council and selling fake marksheets and certificates generated by uploading bogus data on the website.

The two accused were allegedly following similar modus operandi to generate fake degree certificates for over 80 courses across 108 universities across the country, police said.

Accused Atanu Patra (33) and Sudhankar Ghosh (30), both residents of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal have been arrested, stated a press release from the police, after their involvement came to light during interrogation of the prime accused in the case Mrigank Chaturvedi.

According to the police, their seized laptops have allegedly revealed a panel software that facilitates hacking of 108 university websites.

Amit Vasava, deputy commissioner of police, Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell, said, “It is our biggest case so far. The hackers from West Bengal hacked 108 universities. They issued fake degrees and uploaded them on the university database so that they can be verified. They also intercepted the registrar emails using internal people so that the verifications (of the fake degrees uploaded) are approved. They also intercepted RTI applications at post offices and replied to the applications. More than 5,000 student details have been found. There could be more students and more universities.”

According to the press note, the fake degree would be sent on the registrar’s email ID for verification, whereafter allegedly the employee of the university who was internally involved in the scam would send out an email of approval, verifying the degree certificate and then delete the email.

A similar chain of events would follow for those sending their degree certificates by post for verification, wherein the fake degree certificate would allegedly be intercepted at the post office, thereby keeping the university officials in the dark of the ensuing scam.

Police said, further investigation is ongoing in the case. An FIR was registered in 2020 under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 465, 466, 467, 468, 471, 474 (forgery) and under provisions of the Information Technology Act and The Pharmacy Act.