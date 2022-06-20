Ahmedabad police launch initiative to make youth adopt healthy lifestyle

Ahmedabad police launched the Thrill Addict programme in the city’s Thaltej area on Sunday to promote ‘Fit India’ campaign and encourage youth to adopt a healthy lifestyle by abstaining from drug usage.

The event was part of Azadi ka Amirt Mahotsav, celebration of 75 years of independence. During the event live stunts were performed by the commandos of National Security Guard (NSG) and state police’s Chetak commando force.

“This is the first phase of performance by our Chetak forces who today exhibited their abilities parallel to the national force of NSG. The core of their excellence lies in the fitness which the youth should learn from them. The next phase will be held at the Sabarmati Riverfront,” said the Ahmedabad city police commissioner, Sanjay Srivastava.

He discouraged the use of drugs and encouraged the younger generations to become “addicted” to the thrill that comes from leading a healthy life rather than drugs.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi conveyed their messages on the occasion through letters.

“The youth should not only study but also give some time to physical activities. Through the performance today by our national and state forces, we try to encourage our youth to participate in such courageous activities and also spread awareness about our counter-terror forces and their importance,” the CM stated.

Sanghavi asked the youth to stay away from drugs and stay fit, by drawing inspiration from security forces.

This was the first time the NSG exhibited their skills in the city. The commando forces performed four types of rappelling – long ceiling rappelling, wall walk rappelling, surprise rappelling and head down rappelling, during the live stunt.