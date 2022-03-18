Ahmedabad Police: Don’t throw colours on commuters, vehicles or pedestrians

Ahead of Holi-Dhuleti festival, the Ahmedabad city police issued a notification prohibiting throwing of colours on commuters, pedestrians, vehicles and houses at public roads in the city.

A notification issued from the office of Ahmedabad city police commissioner Sanjay Srivastava on Wednesday stated, “On Holi and Dhuleti festival, it is normally seen that people assemble at societies, parks, public roads and open spaces in large numbers to celebrate. It is also seen that there is a possibility of throwing colours, colour mixed water and mud on pedestrians, vehicles and houses which can cause difficulty, harassment and injury to people.”

The order said, “Throwing of colours, water, mud or oily substances on pedestrians, vehicles and buildings. Additionally, it is prohibited to collect money from commuters in the name of festival.” On Thursday, the Ahmedabad city police arrested 73 persons under Prohibition Act and seized 227 litres of country liquor, 12 bottles of IMFL and 371 beer cans. Additionally, 21 were arrested for gambling. Police detained 123 persons under sections of CrPC and arrested three under Prevention of Anti-Social Activities (PASA) Act.