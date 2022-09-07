Ahmedabad: Police constable dies by suicide along with wife and daughter

A 35-year-old police constable attached to the Vastrapur police station in Ahmedabad allegedly jumped from the balcony of his 12th-floor apartment with his wife and two-year-old daughter early Wednesday, said officials.

The police said the incident involving Kuldeep Singh Yadav and his family occurred at 2 am on Wednesday.

“We got to know about the incident at about 8:37 am. He was a police constable posted at Vastrapur police station for the last three years,” said Head Constable Jaiveer Singh.

“His wife was 28 years old. They lived at Diva Heights at Gota, the same building from where they jumped,” he added.

Singh further said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem

“We do not know the reason yet. An investigation is going on,” he added.

The officials of the Sola Police Station are investigating the case.