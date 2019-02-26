Police comb area: 27 held, 900 booked for Anand clash

Police arrested 27 persons and booked nearly 900 others for the Sunday’s communal clash in Akbarpura area of Khambhat taluka of Anand district. According to police, all the 27 arrested belong to both the communities.

“A total of 52 persons have been identified in the FIR, and 800 to 900 people have been booked. Apart from the 27 arrested, those identified have fled, fearing arrests. Combing operations are underway and we shall be able to arrest more, soon,” said Inspector Govind Patil, who is investigating the case.

They have been booked under different sections of the IPC, including 148 (rioting), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault on public servant), 504 (breach of peace) among others.

Police said that a quarrel between children belonging to the two communities over a game on Sunday afternoon escalated into a communal clash when the elders armed with sharp weapons, including knives and swords, attacked each other.

According to the FIR, a mob vandalised five houses and set fire to three of them as they engaged in stone-pelting for nearly half an hour. The mob also allegedly raised slogans like “attack and kill” when police tried to intervene to bring the situation under control. The mob vandalised a police vehicle, and police had to open seven rounds of firing in the air and lob 22 rounds of tear gas to rein in the clashing mob.

The FIR stated that the clash broke out due to old animosity between the two groups.

However, police sources said that the Sunday’s clash was a pent-up reaction to Friday’s quarrel when people from the two communities engaged in stone pelting over playing of loud music by one of the group in Maachipura’s Teen Darwaza locality. One person was injured in the clash. Police had registered a case of rioting against 100 people in which six were named, but no one has been arrested, so far.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (Anand) Makrand Chouhan said that the situation in the area was under control. “The law and order situation is completely under control. There have been no other such incidents in the last 24 hours. Our forces are patrolling the area, and over 150 personnel from the State Reserve Police have also been deployed,” Chouhan said.