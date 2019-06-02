Citing terror attacks, Ahmedabad police roll out guidelines for sale of vehicles, SIM cards

Toggle Menu
The order will come into effect from June 2.

Citing heightened security measures to deter possible terrorist attacks, Ahmedabad city police have stressed on compulsory documentation and bill receipts for SIM cards and sale or purchase of vehicles in the city.

In circulars dated May 31 and May 28, Police Commissioner A K Singh stated that in 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts and 2013 Dilsukhnagar blasts in Hyderabad, terrorist groups bought SIM cards, bicylces and motorcycles on fake names to carry out the blasts. “Intelligence agencies have deduced that perpetrators of 2008 serial bombings in Ahmedabad had used SIM cards issued under fake names, and STD/PCOs to contact each other to procure resources. Moreover, we have seen that fake SIM cards have been used for extortion or threat calls, misbehavior against women and other criminal acts. With regard to this, it becomes important to mobile network companies’ dealers and retailers to conduct compulsory verification of identity documents before issuing SIM cards to customers. If a shopkeeper runs STD/ISD PCO then it is also compulsory to maintain a register with full residential details of the caller,” the circular signed by Singh stated.

One of the circulars also stated that from now it was compulsory for all retailers and dealers of bicycles, battery run e-rickshaw and motorcycles to seek detailed identity documentation of the customer, which includes driving licence, PAN card, voter card or Aadhaar card. “In the bill receipt, the dealer should clearly mention cycle/scooter/bike frame number and chassis number. Anyone defying this order will be charged under IPC section 188,” the May 31 circular stated.

Singh said that those found not complying with the regulations will be prosecuted for disobedience under section 188 of the IPC.

